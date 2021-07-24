Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $109.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $24,979,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. 292,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,653. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

