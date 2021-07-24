Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $200.75

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,897. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

