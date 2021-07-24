Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.14 ($28.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of EPA GLE traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €24.47 ($28.79). 2,131,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.46.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

