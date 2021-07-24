Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

