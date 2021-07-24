Playcent (PCNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $1.92 million and $368,900.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

