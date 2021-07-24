ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,438.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

