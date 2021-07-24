Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $55,973.95

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $55,973.95 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00253848 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,209,806 coins and its circulating supply is 10,209,802 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

