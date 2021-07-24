Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and YogaWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 13 0 2.72 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $164.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 18.75 $128.56 million $2.00 82.93 YogaWorks $59.59 million N/A -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.