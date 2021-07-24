Head-To-Head Survey: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.20%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 428.61 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -90.89

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Summary

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition beats Advent Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

