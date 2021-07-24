Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 31.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.26. 558,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.