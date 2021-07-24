Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,700.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $163.97 or 0.00478241 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $15,700.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.00840618 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.