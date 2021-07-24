The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

