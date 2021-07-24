$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 4,382,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,097. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

