$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 4,382,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,097. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.