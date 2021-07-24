Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 125,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

