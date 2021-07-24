ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

