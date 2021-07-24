Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

