Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.57. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

