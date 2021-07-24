Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.89. 112,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $190.47.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

