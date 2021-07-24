Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. 168,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,567. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

