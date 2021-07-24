Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,786. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 437,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $615,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

