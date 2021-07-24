Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,921. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

