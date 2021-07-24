Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 140.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,149,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838,288 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises approximately 9.5% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $166,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

