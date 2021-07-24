Blockpass (PASS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,558.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $629,713.71 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

