Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

ACDVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ACDVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 42,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

