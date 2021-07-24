AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $126.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 956,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

