Terra (LUNA) Price Up 29.7% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Terra has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00024497 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $323.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,946,041 coins and its circulating supply is 417,772,756 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.