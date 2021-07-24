Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,150 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $84,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,373,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,145,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,800,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

