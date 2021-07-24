Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.71 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.49 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 60.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 28.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

