$6.01 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report sales of $6.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.11 billion and the lowest is $5.92 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 1,834,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,491. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

