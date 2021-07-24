Masterton Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,700 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. Capri comprises 5.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 962,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,107. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.