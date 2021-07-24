$744.84 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $744.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.70 million and the highest is $749.97 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $544.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 281,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

