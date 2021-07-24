FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of FE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,695,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

