iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by JD Financial Services Inc.

JD Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

