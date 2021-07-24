8,250 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

