ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

