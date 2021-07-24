Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $393.26 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.