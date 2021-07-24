Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$989.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.