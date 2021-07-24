ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. 7,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.