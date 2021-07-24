Analysts Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Price Target at €15.80

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.99 ($18.81).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AOX traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €17.56 ($20.66). 815,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.71.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

