Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) PT at €15.80

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.99 ($18.81).

AOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €17.56 ($20.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.71.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

