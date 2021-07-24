$785.07 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce $785.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.10 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $691.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 271,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,058. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,458.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.