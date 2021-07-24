StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $3.40 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00009868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $46.37 million and approximately $1,527.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.13 or 0.99953780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

