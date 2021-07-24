Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.
Shares of THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61.
In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.