Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

