Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.24. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ABCB stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $45.97. 404,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,976. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.