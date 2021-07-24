Compton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 950 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. The Boeing accounts for about 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

