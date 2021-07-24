Compton Financial Group LLC Has $34.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82.

