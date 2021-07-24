IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

