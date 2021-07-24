Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

VLO opened at $63.71 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

