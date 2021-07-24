Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,099 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

