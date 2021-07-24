Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

